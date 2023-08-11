‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ It has been a success since its premiere. The shark movie was one of the most anticipated this 2023 by moviegoers and when it arrived it did not disappoint. The feature film based on Steven Alten’s novel, ‘Megalodon’, is directed by Ben Wheatley and stars once again the British Jason Statham and to Asian star Wu Jing.

Many will think that it is too soon for the third part of this fabulous film to be released, but the end of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ has given rise to a sequel not delaying in coming out. Likewise, the large number achieved at the box office would also be an important piece for it to be released. ‘Megalodon 3’.

Will there be ‘Megalodon 3’ with Jason Statham?

As of today, the release date of ‘Megalodon 3’ it is not a confirmation. However, for his good box office obtained of 130 million dollars in the first week, It could be a figure that many directors value and be able to launch part 3 in a couple of years. On the other hand, another reason why one more sequel could come out and see Jason Statham is because of the end of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’.

The end of the last film, recently released, gives rise to the continuation if the directors make it possible. Because? Well the answer is that In the aquarium there was a megalodon named Haiqui, who was female, but she managed to escape, being released and possibly pregnant, which will bring many young. Also, we don’t know what other monsters the pit hides.

What did director Ben Wheatley say about ‘Megalodon 3’?

While promoting ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ in July, Total Film magazine askedBen Wheatleyabout the possibility of‘Megalodon 3’and he replied: “You don’t want to talk about it until ‘Meg 2’ comes out, but I hope so. There’s so much more to explore in that world. Its very good. Its international character is very interesting.”

