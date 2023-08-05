The premiere of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ hit theaters this week and had divided opinions among fans and critics; however, those who did like the movie with Jason Statham have wondered if the saga of giant sharks will have a third part. Given this, many comment that there is material in books to be able to continue, but the director of ‘Megalodon 2’ He spoke about it to clarify what he has in mind for the future of this franchise. What did he say Ben Wheatley about ‘Megalodon 3’? Here, we tell you.

Will there be ‘Megalodon 3’?

So far, the production company Warner Bros. has not ruled on the matter, since, like any company, they must wait for the film to ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ recover the investment at the box office to even think about a third part of the saga of giant sharks. However, who has commented on the subject is the director of ‘Megalodon 2’: Ben Wheatley.

What did director Ben Wheatley say about ‘Megalodon 3’?

During the promotion of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ in July, the magazine total films he consulted Ben Wheatley about the possibility of ‘Megalodon 3’, and he replied: “You don’t want to talk about it until ‘Meg 2’ comes out, but I hope so. There’s so much more to explore in that world. It’s very rich. Its international character is very interesting.”

It only remains to hope that ‘Megalodon 2’ successful enough at the box office to produce a third film, since there is a lot of material in the books of Steve Alten with which to work to make a great saga of giant sharks.

