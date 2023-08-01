Jason Statham will play rescue diver Jonas Taylor again in ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ (‘Meg 2: the trench’ by its name in English), a film in which the fearsome monster of the seas will be brought back, which inhabits the earth millions of years before humanity and which becomes more violent than ever. For this reason, here we will show you all the information so that you do not miss the most recent production of Warner Broswhich promises to be as successful as the first installment.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Extraction Project’ full movie in Latin Spanish PREMIERE: where to watch ONLINE and FREE?

Official trailer for ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’

When does ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ premiere?

The film, which is under the direction of Ben Wheatley and that will seek to repeat the success of its first part (led by Jon Turteltaub), will be released in Peru and all of Latin America on Thursday August 3, 2023; while in the United States it will be released the next day.

The original footage, called ‘Megalodon’, had an investment of 150 million dollars and managed to raise more than 530 million. It was a resounding success that led to the making of a sequel, which registers the same investment (US$150 million) with the aim of surpassing the box office achieved by its first part.

“I think it’s like anything in this day and age: if you make money, there’s obviously an appetite to make more money. And if it doesn’t work out right, it’ll soon be swept under the rug. But that’s how Hollywood works,” Statham said after the first film was released in 2018.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of freedom’, PRE-SALE at Cineplanet Peru: ticket prices and how to buy ONLINE

Where to see ‘Megalodon 2: the great abyss’?

The film originating in the United States, and which lasts for 116 minutes (1 hour and 56 minutes), will only be released in theaters, which is why all theaters in the country have already put tickets on sale for its premiere. Here are some links so you can purchase your tickets:

What will ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ be about?

For 65 million years there was a species that dominated the world, today that ancient creature is about to become a threat. After detecting a considerable increase in activity in a trench some 7,600 meters deep, a group of scientists and experts decide to ask Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) for help.

The first part was a resounding success and motivated the development of a sequel, which hopes to surpass that achievement. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Jonas must delve into this underwater ecosystem, to depths where man has never gone before. An unknown species lives in that pit, and whatever it is, Jonas and his team will have to face whatever lives down there.

Soon, they will discover that they are gigantic megalodons, a type of alpha predator, and this time they hunt in groups. When several of them escape from the trench and attack on the surface, Jonas and the rest of his team must do everything in their power to stop this threat.

Who are the cast of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’?

Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor

Sienna Guillory

Cliff Curtis as James ‘Mac’ Mackreides

Page Kennedy as DJ

Shuya Cai as Meiying

skyler samuels

Sergio Peris-Mencheta

wu jing

melissanthi mahut

Whoopie van Raam.

#Megalodon #great #abyss #release #date #trailer #cast #film