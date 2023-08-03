‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ returns with more suspense and drama with this sequel that promises to be just as exciting as the first. In this new installment, Jason Statham He returns as the protagonist to bring more action under the sea, where he will once again have to face the monster, which lurks not only in the depths, but also on the surface. Now the new movie Ben Wheatley will bring more than one of these gigantic sharks to test the skills of the diver jonas, played by Statham, along with Jiuming (Wujing).

Here we tell you all the details of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ and when will it be available ON-LINE via streaming.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ [ESTRENO]: when to see it, trailer, cast and everything about the movie with Jason Statham?

Jonas will have to face more than one giant shark in ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’. Photo: Warner Bros.

When does ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ premiere on streaming?

The sequel ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ is about to be released in Peru and all of Latin America this Thursday, August 3, 2023. However, this will only be in movie theaters. For the different streaming platforms to have ‘Megalodon 2’, approximately 45 or 60 days must pass.

Where to watch ‘Megalodon 2’ FREE ONLINE?

For now, until one of the most popular streaming services announces it, the movie ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ will only be available to watch in theaters. However, it is likely that some unofficial website has it in its catalog before, but we recommend being careful with them.

‘Megalodon 2: the great abyss’, official synopsis

This tells the official synopsis of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’: “Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and Wu Jing, who will lead a daring investigative team on an exploratory dive into the darkest depths of the ocean. However, their Their journey is thrown into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.Fenced against colossal megalodons and relentless environmental raiders, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim the world. their ruthless predators in a heart-pounding race against time”.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Heartstopper’, season 2 [ESTRENO] FREE ONLINE: at what time, when and where to SEE the series in Peru and Mexico?

Who are the actors of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’?

Jason Statham

Sienna Guillory

Cliff Curtis

page kennedy

Shuya Cai

skyler samuels

Sergio Peris-Mencheta

wu jing

melissanthi mahut

Whoopie van Raam.

#Megalodon #Great #Abyss #premiere #movie #ONLINE #FREE