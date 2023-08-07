Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

One of the most anticipated films of this 2023 has already made its premiere in theaters around the world. We talk about ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss. With Jason Statham as the protagonist, the British actor will once again share a mission with Wu Jin, and this time in the waters of New Zealand, where he will once again meet the beast that is more than 25 meters long. The sequel to ‘Megalodon’ was a success at the box office in 2018, when the first part of this feature film was released.

Just two days after its premiere, the shark movie has been monopolizing the billboards of different cinemas around the world and many of its fans are already asking that it be able to make the leap into the world of streaming. ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ is directed by Ben Wheatley, and Warner Bros is in charge of distributing it. This is good news, since by having said company as its distributor, it will be able to be present in the catalog of a streaming platform. Here we tell you.

Will ‘Megalodon 2’ be on HBO Max?

Although for now the only way to see ‘Megalodon 2’ with Jason Statham it is attending the theaters, many expect to see it via streaming and they will not be left wanting. Because? The shark movie will come to HBO Max and this thanks to Warner Bros, which is the distributor. On the other hand, the launch date on the platform has not yet been established, but it is expected that it can take place in mid-September of this year.

Who are the main actors in ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’?

‘Megalodon 2’ premiered on August 4, 2023. Photo: SensaCine Colombia