Today is the big premiere of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’, the movie about the prehistoric shark that returned to terrify vacationers. Once again, Jason Statham will have to face a monster of more than 25 meters in the Pacific Ocean. The new installment will bring this sea beast more terrifying than before, as a consequence, the scenes will be much more bloody and shocking than the first sequel.

‘Megalodon 2’directed by Ben Wheatley, will seek to repeat the success it had with the first part in Peru and Latin America on August 3, 2023. In addition, it also hopes to be able to surpass the original film ‘Megalodon’ with this second part, which had an investment of 150 million dollars and, at the time, managed to raise 530 million dollars.

Official trailer for ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’

Where to see ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’?

The film has American origin and a duration of 116 minutes. At the moment, ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ will only be released in theaters worldwide. That is why all theaters in Peru have already put the premiere of Jason Statham’s film on the billboard. Here we leave you a guide to where you can go to see the feature film of the 25-meter shark.

Where to see ‘Megalodon 2’ in Cineplanet theaters?

cineplanet It was one of the first chains to put tickets on pre-sale so that moviegoers don’t miss the sequel to ‘Megalodon’. Also, the sale of tickets for the premiere has already begun. Here we leave you the rooms where you can go to see the movie.

CP Alcazar

CP Inca Trails

CP Brazil

CP Canto Grande

CP Civic Center

CP Center

CP Commas

CP El Pole

CP Civil Guard Chorrillos

PC La Molina

CP Lurin

South CP Mall

North PC

CP Spring

Puruchuco CP

CP Risso

CP Salaverry

CP San Borja

CP San Miguel

CP Santa Clara

CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza

CP Window

CP Villa Maria del Triunfo

CP Villa El Salvador

CP Chiclayo Mall Aventura

CP Chiclayo Real Plaza

CP Juliaca

CP Arequipa Mall Plaza

CP Arequipa Paseo Central

CP Arequipa Real Plaza

CP Cajamarca

CP Piura

CP Piura Real Plaza

CP Huancayo Real Plaza

Zip Code Cusco

CP Huanuco

CP Pucallpa

CP Tacna

CP Puno

CP Trujillo Center

CP Trujillo Real Plaza.

Where to see ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ in Cinépolis theaters?

Cinépolis will also premiere the film starring British actor Jason Statham. Here we show you the movie theaters in which the second sequel to ‘Megalodon’ is available.

Cinepolis Larcomar

Cinepolis Plaza Norte

Cinepolis Santa Anita

Cinepolis Pucallpa.

Where to see ‘Megalodon 2’ in Cinemark theaters?

Likewise, it will be available in Cinemark. Here we show you in which rooms it will be available so you can go see the movie.

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Mall Plaza Bellavista

Cinemark Mall Plaza Comas

Cinemark Mega Plaza

Cinemark Plaza Lima South

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)

Cinemark Mall Plaza de Arequipa

Cinemark Huancayo

Cinemark Huanuco

Cinemark Piura

Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.



