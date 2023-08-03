Today is the big premiere of ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’, the movie about the prehistoric shark that returned to terrify vacationers. Once again, Jason Statham will have to face a monster of more than 25 meters in the Pacific Ocean. The new installment will bring this sea beast more terrifying than before, as a consequence, the scenes will be much more bloody and shocking than the first sequel.
‘Megalodon 2’directed by Ben Wheatley, will seek to repeat the success it had with the first part in Peru and Latin America on August 3, 2023. In addition, it also hopes to be able to surpass the original film ‘Megalodon’ with this second part, which had an investment of 150 million dollars and, at the time, managed to raise 530 million dollars.
Official trailer for ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’
Where to see ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’?
The film has American origin and a duration of 116 minutes. At the moment, ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ will only be released in theaters worldwide. That is why all theaters in Peru have already put the premiere of Jason Statham’s film on the billboard. Here we leave you a guide to where you can go to see the feature film of the 25-meter shark.
Where to see ‘Megalodon 2’ in Cineplanet theaters?
cineplanet It was one of the first chains to put tickets on pre-sale so that moviegoers don’t miss the sequel to ‘Megalodon’. Also, the sale of tickets for the premiere has already begun. Here we leave you the rooms where you can go to see the movie.
- CP Alcazar
- CP Inca Trails
- CP Brazil
- CP Canto Grande
- CP Civic Center
- CP Center
- CP Commas
- CP El Pole
- CP Civil Guard Chorrillos
- PC La Molina
- CP Lurin
- South CP Mall
- North PC
- CP Spring
- Puruchuco CP
- CP Risso
- CP Salaverry
- CP San Borja
- CP San Miguel
- CP Santa Clara
- CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza
- CP Window
- CP Villa Maria del Triunfo
- CP Villa El Salvador
- CP Chiclayo Mall Aventura
- CP Chiclayo Real Plaza
- CP Juliaca
- CP Arequipa Mall Plaza
- CP Arequipa Paseo Central
- CP Arequipa Real Plaza
- CP Cajamarca
- CP Piura
- CP Piura Real Plaza
- CP Huancayo Real Plaza
- Zip Code Cusco
- CP Huanuco
- CP Pucallpa
- CP Tacna
- CP Puno
- CP Trujillo Center
- CP Trujillo Real Plaza.
Where to see ‘Megalodon 2: The Great Abyss’ in Cinépolis theaters?
Cinépolis will also premiere the film starring British actor Jason Statham. Here we show you the movie theaters in which the second sequel to ‘Megalodon’ is available.
- Cinepolis Larcomar
- Cinepolis Plaza Norte
- Cinepolis Santa Anita
- Cinepolis Pucallpa.
Where to see ‘Megalodon 2’ in Cinemark theaters?
Likewise, it will be available in Cinemark. Here we show you in which rooms it will be available so you can go see the movie.
- Cinemark Angamos
- Cinemark Gamarra
- Cinemark Jockey Plaza
- Cinemark Mall Plaza Bellavista
- Cinemark Mall Plaza Comas
- Cinemark Mega Plaza
- Cinemark Plaza Lima South
- Cinemark San Miguel
- Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)
- Cinemark Mall Plaza de Arequipa
- Cinemark Huancayo
- Cinemark Huanuco
- Cinemark Piura
- Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.
