Estadão Content
08/12/2023 – 8:10 am

The chief economist at XP Investimentos, Caio Megale, prefers to maintain a cautious posture in relation to the Brazilian economy. Even with the perception of evolution in the management of the economy, the head of the Economic Department at XP foresees challenges that will result in little change in the Gross Domestic Product of 2024.

“We don’t see very significant changes in next year’s GDP”, says Megale to Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system). “We will have little very relevant news on the economic scenario from here to the end of the year.” For him, next year’s GDP will still be greatly influenced by this year’s global economy. In the opinion of XP’s chief economist, if the economic team remains focused on creating good conditions for the economy, the impacts will only be seen in the GDPs of 2025 and 2026.

Megale sees challenges for the implementation of the tax reform, the fiscal framework and difficulties for zeroing the primary deficit. “And these uncertainties will keep inflation above the target. For this reason, I think that what will influence inflationary expectations is the implementation of the fiscal system”, he says.

Read below the main excerpts from the interview with Broadcast:

The country seems to have been seized by an economic enthusiasm. Do you share this euphoria?

We prefer a stance of a little caution. We will have very little relevant news on the economic scenario from now on towards the end of the year. Inflation and the exchange rate should not present big surprises.

But there has been good news, such as GDP in the 1st quarter above expectations, a reduction in inflation, a drop in the Selic rate and an increase in Brazil’s rating.

There is a combination of two factors behind these ratings: evolution of economic management in Brazil, approval of the Chamber’s tax reform and adjustment of milestones in recent years with the pandemic. There is a perception of evolution in the Brazilian economy, but we have to remember that the downgrade of the ratings took place in a pandemic environment. Now that the pandemic and inflation are behind the world, it is reasonable that the ratings return to the pre-pandemic level.

The Copom reduced the Selic by 0.50 percentage points in its first cut after a year and surprised many. What effect will this have on GDP in 2024?

We don’t see a very significant change in GDP next year. It will be a GDP greatly influenced by the global economy this year.

When do you at XP Investimentos expect GDP growth for next year?

We project growth of 1%. If the economic team remains focused on generating good conditions for the Brazilian economy, the influence will be on the GDP of 2025 and 2026.

Returning to monetary policy, do you think there is any possibility that the BC will increase the magnitude of interest rate cuts in the next Copom meetings?

We believe that the possibility of increasing the level of cuts is unlikely. As I said, we think we will have few relevant changes in the economy. Our assessment of how the scenario will evolve is very similar to what the BC is probably expecting today, a scenario that supports the 0.50 point flight plan.

Is there anything that could change this horizon you work with?

What could change this horizon would be much better data on inflation in the short term, with the cores plummeting, or on the exchange rate, with a dollar going below R$ 4.50, close to R$ 4.30 and R$ 4.20 . But we work with a dollar forecast at R$ 5.00, close to the current level.

In your assessment, what should contribute more to anchor inflation expectations, the pace of Selic cuts from now on or the approval of the fiscal framework and tax reform that is in the Senate?

I think what will influence inflation expectations is the implementation of the tax. There are uncertainties regarding the implementation of the fiscal framework and the zeroing of the primary deficit. There are two ways to reduce deficits: cut spending or seek revenue, which is more difficult because the economy, within the law, always tries to evade paying taxes. And these uncertainties will keep inflation above the target.

How did you see the approval of the tax reform in the two rounds in the Chamber?

Tax reform targets what needs to be targeted. Simplification and a better allocation of resources across the economy and with more homogeneous taxation. But like the fiscal framework, it also has many implementation challenges.

And in the Senate, what challenges do you see for the approval of the tax reform?

In the Senate, I think it will be difficult to reduce the exceptions. I think it’s more likely that the exceptions will be increased. In the best case scenario it will stay as it is.