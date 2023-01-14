A resident of the US state of Maine has won a mega jackpot of 1.35 billion dollars (approximately 1.24 billion euros). The amount had risen so high because the price had not fallen in the past three months. The draw has not resulted in a winning lottery ticket 25 times.

The lucky one, whose name is not yet known, had exactly the number drawn on his ticket: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and the golden mega ball 14. The chance of winning the huge amount was extremely small: 1 in 302 .6 million. For comparison: the chance that you will ever be struck by lightning in your life is about 1 in 15,300, so about 20,000 times greater.

Second highest

The 1.35 billion jackpot was the second highest in the history of Mega Millions, one of the largest US jackpot games, played in 45 states. It is the fourth time that a prize of more than a billion dollars has been awarded. The largest prize ever fell in October 2018, at 1.53 billion. That amount went to a winner from South Carolina. It is also the seventh time a major prize has been awarded on a Friday the 13th.

The biggest jackpot of all lotteries put together was even higher. This fell at the end of last year. A person who bought a ticket for the Powerball lottery in the US region of Los Angeles then won the record amount of $ 2.04 billion (2.02 billion euros).

Terms

In order to receive the full prize money of 1.35 billion, the winner must have the amount paid out in annual installments spread over a period of 29 years. However, most winners opt for the alternative: receive everything in one go. The total amount will then be lower. For Friday’s jackpot, it would amount to an estimated $724.6 million.

In addition to the jackpot, 14 more tickets had been sold, yielding a prize of 1 million. The next big draw is expected to amount to around 20 million – or 10.7 million if paid out in one go.