While the thrash metal fans were arriving at the San Miguel Arena 1their emotions and expectations were with them, but also the doubt as to whether Megadeth, with more than 40 years of musical experience, was still singing and playing like in the old days, like in the 80s. The doubt was completely dispelled.

Before leaving their throats singing the legendary songs of the band led by Dave Mustaine, the Peruvians from Difonía were in charge of turning on the attendees.

Dave Mustaine arrived in Peru to meet his fans again. Photo: John Reyes/La República

YOU CAN SEE: Dave Mustaine: “I compose metal to calm myself down”

The appointment with Dave Mustaine, James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren and Teemu Mäntysaari was for 9 pm. The lights went out as a preamble to what was to come. It was the longest 16 minutes of our lives. At 9.16 pm, the screaming and headbanging began to mix with the choruses of “The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!” The concert opened with the single from their latest album of the same name.

Mustaine, leader and founder of the band in 1983, sounds as good as he did in those years. His energy, vitality and skill on the guitar were impeccable. “It's so good to be back in Lima, Peru. It's been a long time since we were here, it's been like 10 years. I think so, 10 years, right? Too much! But now we are here and we have many surprises for you,” said the singer before starting with 'Hangar 18' from the album 'Rust in Peace'.

The concert of his tour 'Crush the World Tour' seems to be a tribute to his extensive career by going through his greatest hits to intersperse them with his new album, and thus came 'Wake Up Dead', 'In My Darkest Hour', 'Sweating Bullets ', 'Hook in Mouth', 'Tornado of Souls', 'Á Tout Le Monde (Set Me Free)' and 'We'll Be Back'. With their hands up, they left the throat in Arena 1, but this was not enough. Now we had to stop sweating.

Thousands of fans gathered at Arena 1 for a musical evening. Photo: Jhon Reyes/La República

12,000 souls at Megadeth concert

Surely one of the most anticipated moments of the night was the performance of 'Symphony of Destruction'. The more than 12,000 attendees chanted in unison shouting the now classic: “Megadeth, Megadeth, hold on Megadeth.”

But everything went out of control when 'Peace Sells' arrived, as fans were moving to the side areas, some taking off their polo shirts. And the powerful and energetic pogo was put together, which started with that song and stayed until the end.

“This is the last song. You're going to like this song,” Mustaine mentioned and the people with inexhaustible energy accompanied by singing 'Holy Wars'.

Megadeth is one of the most famous metal bands in the world. Photo: Jhon Reyes/La República

Wait, this wasn't over yet! After the group hugged and thanked the public, they began to throw their used picks and wristbands within that majestic hour and a half.

More than 40 years have passed. “Will they still be heard like before?” people asked themselves before entering. It became clear that it is still 1983 on stage.

#Megadeth #Peruvians #roar #It39s #good