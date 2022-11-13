A mega crash BMW 5 Series touring raises more questions than it answers.

Some crashes are quite manageable. Then you see exactly what happened. Lamborghini Aventador on a neat straight stretch of six-lane highway? Then you know that that car at exactly 99 km/h suddenly started spinning like crazy. That’s what those cars do.

Furthermore, the one-sided damage with wheelspin from a standstill is quite clearly recognizable. Two black stripes starting straight to end against a tree or sidewalk. Or both if you’re unlucky. But in this case we had to scratch our heads.

Mega crash with BMW 5 Series

It concerns a mega crash with a BMW 5 Series Touring on the A20, at 16.5 hectometre pole. There they found a black BMW, an E39 Touring of which not much is left. It’s a single-vehicle accident with massive havoc on the highway. The car first went through the berm, then came into contact with the guardrail and then flipped over. That means that it has driven exactly 100 km/h, according to factory-new logic.

The emergency services (police, ambulance and fire brigade) were quickly on their way. The most striking thing is: no one was there! There was no sign of the occupants at the scene of the accident.

The police and fire brigade, of course, immediately started looking for the driver (and any other passengers), with the help of sniffer dogs. The highway on which it happened (the A20) was completely closed. The use of a drone was also to no avail to find the cracked nose.

Walhalla

The VOA (Traffic Accident Analysis) arrived on site to investigate the cause of the accident. Our editor-in-chief knows this neighborhood quite well and can report that this stretch of highway is a mecca for crack noses. Westlanders and Vlaardingers use this stretch of highway like @Loek and the undersigned use the A31: to see how fast the car is running.

A big difference is that it is not allowed on the A20. The accident happened at hectometre post 16.6, right on the driveway. So, if this BMW Touring is yours, you may have good taste, but you have to clean up the mess.

Photo credits: Media TV.

