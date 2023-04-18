The pandemic and other current factors have led to thousands of people moving their activities to the remote environment. for which the Internet connection and speed has become an important factor to develop this type of activities from home, school or office.

That is why below we will show you some comparisons made by Ookla, also known as Speedtest by Ookla. which is a website that offers free analysis of the performance of internet access. Who took as a reference the most important internet service providers in the country.

According to Ookla, the Megacable company has gained relevance, because despite continuing to lead in proportion of customer complaints. This has been ranked above Telmex due to its internet connectivity and download speed.

Speedtes Inteligencia revealed that, among the main fixed broadband providers in Mexico, during the first quarter of 2023, Megacable surpassed Telmex in download speed, however it was below Total Play who leads the list with 78.94 Mbps per second.

Measured download speed Mbps per second