Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/12/2024 – 7:42

With the heat reaching over 30°C in the afternoon, and the relative humidity of the air at around 50% in São Paulo, many revelers who were trying to enjoy the Bloco da Pabllo, in Ibirapuera Park, fell ill and needed medical help yesterday. . For the second year, the procession ended ahead of schedule.

In a statement, the singer stated that “she made the decision to pause the trio, after seeing some people feeling unwell and gave up the rope to facilitate the work of the Fire Department”. At the medical station, information was that at least 2,000 people had received care, but the number was not officially confirmed.

Some revelers were helped on stretchers. “Many people were sick, including my friend. He felt very short of breath due to the crowd”, said student Matheus Miyamoto, 16 years old.

Companies sponsoring the carnival organized the distribution of hats and fans to alleviate the heat. Sabesp also created a space to offer drinking water. To try to enjoy the party more calmly, many went to the block wearing lighter clothes and even swimwear items, such as swim trunks, swimsuits and bikinis. But it wasn't enough.

Around 4 pm, the presentation was interrupted. Minutes later, it was resumed. But before 5:30 pm it was definitively closed. It was expected to last until 7pm. In 2023, the performance ended an hour early due to safety and overcrowding.

Pabllo arrived at the block at 12:40 pm and his show, scheduled for 1 pm, started at 2:30 pm. There was also a meeting with Michel Teló's procession, resulting in a large crowd in the park. Engineer Brendo Santos, 24, was happy with the commotion, but he also complained. “I'm really enjoying it, but it was late to start. Very hot too.”

“I preferred to stay a little further away from the trio. As soon as it started, many people started to gather. It was impossible to get close. Then, I stayed a little further back to enjoy it in peace,” said HR assistant Tamires Fernandes, 37 years old.

Delirium

Despite the singer's delay and the interruption of the show, revelers went wild when Pabllo sang the song KO. A similar vibe occurred with Amor de Que. “It’s the first time I’ve come to enjoy Pabllo’s block. I'm from Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and I came. I love Pabllo”, said publicist Leda Leocadio, 27 years old.

A friend of Leda and a regular at blocks in São Paulo, journalist Rafael Alves, 35, highlighted that the singer is a reference for the LGBT+ community. “I’ve been to her street blocks even before the pandemic. It's always one of the most anticipated. She broke a lot of barriers.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.