Historic Corona moment! NRW proudly presents the first vaccine delivery. Unfortunately, for many Twitter users, the palette seems rather poor.

A huge truck brings the first corona -Inoculation doses according to NRW . It’s just a single pallet.

. It’s just a single pallet. On Twitter, users laugh at them Mini delivery . But some also go tough with politics.

. But some also go tough with politics. Prime Minister Armin Laschet takes a stand on the Video and remains confident.

Düsseldorf – “This morning, 5:05 am: The Corona vaccine reaches the central warehouse in the country North Rhine-Westphalia and is unloaded there. ”The state government proudly presents the historic delivery on Twitter. A video shows the arrival of the imposing truck from Belgium.

Corona vaccine: Twitter users laugh at mini delivery for NRW – “Would have fit in any station wagon”

With the drawer, however, many users also fold their jaws down. So what is that? The 40-ton truck actually only has a single pallet on board. “What a show. That stuff would have fit in any station wagon, ”says a woman with a laugh.

This morning, 5:05 am: The #CoronaVaccine reaches the central warehouse of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and is unloaded there. From Sunday, December 27th, the vaccine will be brought to the 53 counties and cities and vaccinated by mobile teams. pic.twitter.com/EIDZ449aOo – State Chancellery NRW (@landnrw) December 26, 2020

But not everyone can smile at the pompous spot. “Not your seriousness!“, Bursts one of the collars,” a giant truck loaded with a single pallet consisting of two boxes, which after unpacking are the size of five small pizza boxes? And then another one Commercial turn? ”Of course he is glad that the vaccine is finally available in Germany, but the gigantic truck in the picture is simply too much fanfare for him.

NRW state government disgraces itself with vaccine clip: “Embarrassing, infinitely embarrassing”

“Wow, what a show”, some agree, “for the little pallet it would have been Transporter It’s easy enough. ”The list of small cars and cars in which users think they can transport the vaccine delivery is long. “I get six such boxes in my upper middle class Kobi”, explains one user, “why do you need one for two boxes 40 ton truck? “

“The video is supposed to be comedy, or”, judges another sarcastically, “It’s pretty bad, but I still had to laugh. Seriously: I think so embarrassing, infinitely embarrassing. “Whether the truck had already loaded other freight before the video was made, or the special truck for them cooling was necessary, the countless commentators do not question. The clip is always a PR flop for the NRW government.

Coronavirus: Not enough vaccination doses? Mini delivery unsettles users

Others are really worried about the pictures. “I seriously ask myself whether the amount is sufficient,” ponders a woman, “even if it is the first delivery. Our Kleve district receives 180 cans. We’re running out 311,000 inhabitants. And I think we have more than 90 who belong to the risk group in old people’s homes. ”With this information, she cites reports from the SWR.

But there are also specific figures for Vaccine delivery even. 9,750 cans were delivered on Saturday. They are now distributed across the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia (17.9 million inhabitants). For one successful corona vaccination two doses are necessary each time.

Vaccine spot backfires: nevertheless, relax in good spirits – “a liberating feeling”

A small amount that NRW has reached. Also clears Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) towards the picture a. Still, he’s confident. “When we stand here next Christmas, the pandemic could be over,” he notes, “it’s a liberating feeling after all these months.”

Hope is not unjustified. After all, deliveries are only just getting started. By the end of the year, NRW should have more 270,000 cans receive. In January, the state government promises, the delivery volume will increase 140,000 cans per week increased. They want them by the end of February / beginning of March Corona immunization in the nursing homes completed, explains Health Minister Karl-Josef Lautermann (CDU) the picture. 1.2 million people over 80 years of age live in North Rhine-Westphalia.

