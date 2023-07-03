Estadão Contenti

07/02/2023 – 20:53

The Federal Police and Paraguayan authorities carried out a major operation on Friday, the 30th, to try to arrest drug mega-trafficker Antônio Joaquim Mota, known as Motinha or Dom, in Ponta Porã, Mato Grosso do Sul, and in Pedro Juan Caballero, in the neighboring country. Days before the operation, a leak of information, in the eyes of the PF, allowed Dom to escape by helicopter from his farm on the Paraguayan side. Even so, six members of the criminal group were arrested.

According to the PF, the trafficker coordinates a sophisticated paramilitary criminal organization at the service of international drug trafficking. The group has Brazilian and foreign paramilitaries with experience in international conflicts, recruited for their experience.

Federal Justice issued 11 search and seizure warrants and 12 arrest warrants against nine Brazilians, one Italian, one Romanian and one Greek, in a simultaneous police operation in Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul. Even without Dom’s arrest, the PF claims it managed to dismantle

The operation was called Magnus Dominus (Almighty, in Latin), a reference to the leader of the criminal group that calls itself “Dom”, a reference to Dom Corleone, from the movie “The Godfather”. “In order to enable the simultaneous fulfillment of measures in Paraguay, intense direct police cooperation was implemented with the Paraguayan authorities, also counting on the participation of the Federal Public Ministry”, says the PF in a note.

O Estadão found that Brazilian authorities suspect information leaks on the Paraguayan side of the operation. The day before, a helicopter landed on the foreign side of the farm and allowed the trafficker to escape. It is the second time he has managed to escape on the eve of a major operation.

Antônio Joaquim Mota is the current leader of the so-called “Mota clan”, a criminal organization that has already operated in the smuggling of cigarettes, electronic devices and now specializes in international drug trafficking. Motinha allegedly did business with major drug dealers who operated in the region and who are currently in prison, such as Sérgio de Arruda Quintiliano Neto, known as Minotauro.

During investigations, the Federal Police found that the criminal organization has great military power, with ballistic vests, drones, night vision goggles, grenades, in addition to large-caliber weapons, such as .556, 762 and .50 rifles, this one capable of piercing armor and shooting down aircraft.

In the operation, two arrests were made in Minas Gerais, one in São Paulo, one in Rio Grande do Sul, and two in Mato Grosso do Sul. In addition to the arrested suspects, the PF seized around 14 weapons, in addition to 40 boxes of ammunition, six grenades and a ballistic vest.























