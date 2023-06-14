The acquisition of games company Activision Blizzard by Xbox maker Microsoft has been temporarily blocked by a judge in California. The temporary blockade is necessary to maintain the status quo, according to a San Francisco district judge, after the US regulator Federal Trade Commission filed an urgent request on Monday to block the acquisition.
