The first round at Roland Garros immediately resulted in a resounding surprise for the men. Former world number one Daniil Medvedev, seeded second in Paris, was beaten 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-2, 3-6 and 4-6 by the Brazilian in a blistering five-setter. qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild, who only occupies 172nd place.
Medvedev was bursting with confidence after winning the masters tournament in Rome in the run-up to his first title on clay. Due to his early elimination, the 2021 quarter-final remains his best result at Roland Garros.
