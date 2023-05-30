The first round at Roland Garros immediately resulted in a resounding surprise for the men. Former world number one Daniil Medvedev, seeded second in Paris, was beaten 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-2, 3-6 and 4-6 by the Brazilian in a blistering five-setter. qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild, who only occupies 172nd place.