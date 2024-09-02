Chihuahua, Chih.- Two people died, one of them a minor, after the heavy rains that fell over the weekend, especially in the central-northern part of the state.

Santa Bárbara, Chihuahua and Juárez were the municipalities that recorded the most accumulation due to rainfall, being 41, 39 and 20 millimeters, respectively.

Among these deaths is that of the teenager Rafael Antonio Rodríguez, a student at Conalep in Ciudad Juárez who was swept away by the current since Friday when a downpour left up to 20 millimeters of rain. The search for the student took place over the weekend and it was yesterday, Sunday, when his body was found. Also, in this city they reported the death of the person who was identified by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) as Efrén MR.

This happened after he was swept away by the current along with the car he was driving, a red MG vehicle that was trapped in a channelized stream.

In addition to these unfortunate events, the State Coordination of Civil Protection (CEPC) also reported the collapse of walls, flooding, and several vehicles that were swept away by the water currents, mainly in the cities of Chihuahua and Juarez during the weekend.

The report indicated that as of Sunday morning, municipal authorities in Chihuahua reported 19 support services due to flooding of streets and avenues, incidents in walls and 11 vehicles pushed by the flow of water, incidents in which one man lost his life.

In Juarez, a total of 47 support and assistance services were carried out jointly by the Fire Department, Municipal Civil Protection and emergency corporations on Friday. There was also damage to roofs of houses caused by the wind, flooded homes and attention was given to another young man who was swept away by the current, who was reported uninjured.

For this reason, the CEPC issued an alert and asked the population to maintain preventive safety measures in the face of continued rainfall, such as avoiding transit through areas at risk of flooding and the risk of vehicles or people being swept away.

As for the accumulation of rainfall during Saturday and until Sunday morning, levels exceeding 40 millimeters were reported, such was the case of Santa Barbara, which recorded 41 mm. Likewise in Chihuahua there were 39, followed by the following municipalities that recorded rainfall: Riva Palacio 34, San Francisco del Oro 32.6, Nuevo Casas Grandes 31.4, Valle de Allende 23, El Vergel 22.4, Nonoava 20, Casas Grandes 15.8, Parral 12.6, Cahuisori 10.7, Gran Morelos 9.8, Chihuahua 8.8, Guadalupe y Calvo 7.8, Moris 7.4, Meoqui 7, Cuauhtémoc 6.6, Moctezuma 5.8, Basaseachi 5.4, Santa Isabel 5.6, Ojinaga 5.2, San Guillermo 4, Chinatú 3, Guachochi 3, Majalca 2.8, San Juanito 2.8, Matachí 2.4, Satevó 2.2, Balleza 2.4, Galeana 1.8, Delicias 1.6, San Antonio 1.2, El Tule 1, Madera 0.8, Juarez 0.6, Creel 0.5.

For this Monday, September 2, the forecast indicates that the Mexican monsoon in interaction with cold front number 1, a low pressure channel, the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front over the northern border will favor a temperate to warm environment in the morning, from slightly hot to hot in the afternoon, cold to cool temperatures in the mountainous area, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains (25.1 to 50 mm) are expected in parts of the southeast and northeast, including: Coronado and Escalón; scattered to moderate rains with showers (5.1 to 25 mm) in parts of the west, southwest, center, south, southeast and northeast areas, includes: Guerrero, Ocampo, Bocoyna, Carichi, Maguarichi, Uruachi, Guazapares, Urique, Guadalupe and Calvo, Guachochi, Balleza, San Francisco de Borja, Cusihuiriachi, Cuauhtemoc, Riva Palacio, Greater Morelos, Santa Isabel, Belisario Dominguez, Sueco, Chihuahua, Aquiles Serdan, Aldama, Julimes, Saucillo, Satevo, Huejotitan, El Tule, San Francisco del Oro, Santa Barbara, Parral, Matamoros, Lopez, Allende, Jimenez, Camargo, La Cruz, El Oasis, New Holland and Manuel Benavides; Isolated to scattered rains (2.1 to 5 mm) in parts of the northwest, south and southeast areas, including: Juarez, Guadalupe, Ahumada, Casas Grandes, Nuevo Casas Grandes, Galeana, Madera, Ignacio Zaragoza, Gomez Farias, Buenaventura, Temosachi, Matachi, Namiquipa, Bachiniva, Moris, Chínipas, Batopilas, Morelos, Nonoava, Rosales, Meoqui, Delicias, Rosario, Zaragoza Valley, San Francisco de Conchos, Coyame and Ojinaga; isolated rains (0.1 to 2 mm) in parts of the north and northwest areas, including: Palomas, Ascension and Janos. The rains may be accompanied by electrical activity and possible hail.

In the case of this city, around 19 incidents were reported, such as fallen walls and trees, as well as floods and stranded cars on public roads, attended to by the Fire Department, Preventive Police and Municipal Civil Protection, due to the intense rains that occurred since the night of last Saturday, August 31 in the city.