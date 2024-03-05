With this mega-spacious luxury bus you have an excellent successor to an R63 AMG.

More articles are written about some cars than they are built. The McLaren F1 for example, only 67 road copies were produced. Another car that we have already written a lot (a lot) about is the Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG.

That car was wonderfully insane. A kind of Renault Grand Espace, but with a 6.2 liter V8. Ultimately, only about 200 units were built to special order. The R-Class did not turn out to be a huge success. Perhaps Mercedes-Benz was (much) too far ahead of its time, because lately we have been seeing more and more super luxurious large MPVs.

Think of the Volvo EM90 for example, or the Zeekr 009 which is closely related to it (actually it's the other way around). For today we have the, ahem, Li Auto Mega.

If you currently have an R63 AMG and appreciate the combination of sprint capabilities and seats, we have good news: the Li Auto Mega is the spiritual successor of that car. Unfortunately not in terms of engine. You will not find that wonderfully hopeless naturally aspirated V8 here, because of course this device is also electric.

To get an idea of ​​size, the car is 5.33 meters long, 1.97 meters wide and 1.85 meters high. We also have the weight for you: 2,785 kilograms with an empty battery. Speaking of the battery, it has a capacity of 102 kWh.

The interior is, as you would expect, wonderfully spacious. We say that the Li Auto Mega is a mega-spacious luxury bus and you can see that in the layout: 2-2-3. That means two spacious seats at the front, two captain chairs in the middle and a bench in the back (probably for the staff).

Performance mega-spacious luxury bus

Fortunately, in terms of technology, it is not possible. The Li Auto Mega has 548 hp and 543 Nm, so you can accelerate to 100 in 4.4 seconds. The range is a considerable 659 km.

However, that is according to the CLTC and it is not particularly truthful, of course to the advantage of the manufacturer. In fact, it is more reminiscent of the NEDC we used to have than the WLTP. So count on 350-400 km in real life if you take it easy.

No idea whether the car will come to the Netherlands. Don't count on it right away. Li Auto is one of the few Chinese car brands that has not recently entered the Dutch car market. Perhaps that will happen sometime in the not too distant future.

