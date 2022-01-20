Caixa Econômica Federal drew, at 8 pm this Wednesday (19), the Mega-Sena contest 2445, at Espaço Caixa Loterias, located on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. With a prize of R$ 16,336,473.32, the Mega-Sena had the following dozens drawn: 11-25-32-37-47-56.

+ Bolsonaro cites Caixa president as one of the possible candidates for vice

According to Caixa’s website, no one hit the six numbers drawn and the prize accumulated to R$ 22 million.

It’s not just those who get the 6 numbers right, however, that makes money. It is also possible to win smaller amounts by matching 4 or 5 numbers. This Wednesday, 63 bets hit the corner and each one will receive R$ 38,345.37. The court had 3,802 winning bets and the prize for each matcher of four numbers will be 907.70.

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Mega-Sena minimum bet, with 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers the bettor marks, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the prize.

The chance of winning Mega with a single bet is one in 50 million. However, by increasing the value of your bet a little more, it is possible to considerably increase your chances of getting rich. In a ten-number bet, for example, worth R$ 945, the bettor’s odds increase to one in 238 thousand.

If money is no longer an issue for the player, he can place a 15-number bet, for R$22,522.50, and increase his chances of becoming a millionaire to one in 10,003.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

