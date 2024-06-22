From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/22/2024 – 6:00

The Mega-Sena main prize has accumulated and the estimate for contest 2,740, which will be drawn this Saturday, the 22nd, has risen to R$86 million. But, after all, how much does this value yield if invested in financial investments such as Savings, CDI, LCI and LCA, DI Fund, CDB and pre-fixed CDB?

At the request of This is MoneyAndré Colares, CEO of Smart House Investments, carried out a simulation showing how much an investment of the full value of the premium in the main applications yields, considering the basic interest rate (Selic) at 10.50% per year.

How much does Mega-Sena’s R$86 million yield per month?

In savings, the most conservative and popular type of investment in the country, the jackpot would yield R$518,400 a month for the lucky person. On the other hand, at a Pre-Fixed CDB of 13.35% per year, the premium would generate a monthly income of R$699.6 thousand. See table below:

As you can see in the simulation, the R$86 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor around R$640.8 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, just like savings. If invested in a DI Fund 100% of the CDI, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$551.8 thousand per month.

A CDB 110% of the CDI would return around R$606.9 per month. A CDB 120% of the CDI would return around R$662.1 thousand per month.

In the direct pre-fixed Treasury (with liquidity for 2027), the value of the premium would yield something around R$549.7 thousand per month. In the pre-fixed Treasury due in 2031, the jackpot would have a return of R$595.7 thousand per month.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six tens from 1 to 60. It is worth mentioning that the chance of success for a bet with six tens is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Federal Economic.