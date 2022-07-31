





Only one player hit the six dozen in the Mega-Sena draw, held this Saturday (30), taking the prize of R$ 24,271,229.51.

The bet was made in the Rio Grande do Sul city of Caçapava do Sul. Another 108 bets matched five numbers and each took the prize of BRL 32,693.92, while 6,977 people won BRL 722.97 for matching four numbers.

The six tens drawn in the contest 2,505 of the Mega-Sena were:

03 – 05 – 19 – 26 – 43 – 51

The next draw will take place on August 2 with a forecast of a prize of R$ 3 million.



