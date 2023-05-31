Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

05/31/2023 – 8:03 am

Share



The six tens of the Mega-Sena Contest 2,597 will be drawn this Wednesday (31), starting at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in São Paulo, with broadcast to the I live on the channel Box on YouTube and not Facebook Caixa Lotteries.

+ Nobody gets it right and the Mega-Sena prize goes to R$ 57 million; see dozens drawn

The accumulated prize is estimated at R$ 57 million.

If only one winner wins the main prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive R$ 370,300 in income in the first month.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or online. The simple game, with six tens marked, costs R$ 5.























