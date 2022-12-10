Mega-Sena 2547 will pay a prize estimated at R$ 125 million this Saturday, 10, for those who reach six tens.

Today’s draw will take place from 8 pm (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo (SP). Bets can be placed until 7pm and the value of a single bet is R$ 4.50.

+ Mega-Sena accumulated draw this Wednesday (7) prize of R$ 115 million

The flyer, with six marked numbers, costs R$ 4.50 and the numbers drawn will be announced at 8 pm. Remember that the chance of success for a bet with six tens is 50,063,860 for each one.

How to make an official balloon

In addition to the possibility of a simple game, it is possible to make an official pool and increase your chances of capturing the R$ 50 million (and sharing the money in a group).

You can buy an official Caixa ticket at any lottery. Just fill in the specific field for this on the steering wheel. In Mega-Sena, syndicates have a minimum price of R$ 10. However, each share cannot be less than R$ 5.00.

You can also buy shares of sweepstakes organized by lottery companies. However, in this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the quota value may be charged.

You can also play through Caixa’s Loterias Online website. Caixa does not allow you to buy sweepstakes through the website, but you can purchase six game combo options. Online, the minimum amount is BRL 30 and the maximum amount is BRL 500 per day. You choose whether you want to view the selected numbers or if you prefer the “Little Surprise” format, in which the system randomly selects the bet numbers.

Mega da Virada 2022

Bets for Mega da Virada 2022, which promises to pay the biggest prize in history, can now be placed. The Mega Sena 2,550 contest has an estimated prize pool of R$450 million and will be drawn on December 31st.

As the regular Mega-Sena contests continue to take place, anyone wishing to advance their bet on the Mega da Virada must mark the numbers on a specific slip already available at lottery houses, in addition to being able to play through the Loterias Caixa application, available for iOS and Android systems. Android, or on the Loterias Caixa website.