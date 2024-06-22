From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/22/2024 – 5:00

Caixa Lotteries can pay R$540 million to the winners of the competitions that will be drawn this Saturday (22).

The prizes that will be drawn this Saturday are + Milionária, worth R$228 million; Quina de São João, worth R$220 million; Mega-Sena R$86 million; Timemania R$ 5.8 million, among others.

Bets can be placed until 7pm on Saturday at lotteries across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and app, in addition to Internet Banking Caixa for bank customers, in the case of Mega-Sena games. At Quina de São João, bettors have until 6pm to place their bets.

The draws take place from 8pm (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in São Paulo (SP), with live broadcast on Facebook and Caixa channel on YouTube.