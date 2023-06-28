The Mega-Sena contest 2605 was held on Tuesday night (27) in São Paulo. No bet hit the six tens, and the prize for the next draw accumulated at R$ 37 million.
+ Study reveals destinations most sought after by millionaires; know the cities
See the numbers drawn: 05 – 11 – 26 – 35 – 46 – 54.
5 hits – 36 winning bets: BRL 59,197.35
4 hits – 3,055 winning bets: BRL 996.54
The next Mega draw will be on Thursday (29). 36 bets came very close and hit five tens. For each of them Caixa will pay R$ 59,197.35. The 3,055 winners of four tens will receive R$ 996.54 each.
#Mega #Sena #hits #tens #prize #million
Leave a Reply