Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa

06/28/2023 – 0:23

The Mega-Sena contest 2605 was held on Tuesday night (27) in São Paulo. No bet hit the six tens, and the prize for the next draw accumulated at R$ 37 million.

See the numbers drawn: 05 – 11 – 26 – 35 – 46 – 54.

5 hits – 36 winning bets: BRL 59,197.35

4 hits – 3,055 winning bets: BRL 996.54

The next Mega draw will be on Thursday (29). 36 bets came very close and hit five tens. For each of them Caixa will pay R$ 59,197.35. The 3,055 winners of four tens will receive R$ 996.54 each.























