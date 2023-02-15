The Mega-Sena contest 2,564 was held on Tuesday night (14) in São Paulo. No bet hit the six tens, and the estimated prize for the next draw rose to R$ 53 million.

See the dozens drawn: 07 – 08 – 14 – 19 – 32 – 45.

The bank also informed that 55 bets made the corner and will take R$ 35,106.57. Another 4,623 hitters on the court will be rewarded with R$ 596.66.

When will the next draw be?

Contest 2565 is scheduled to take place next Thursday (16). The event will start at 8 pm (Brasília time) and will be broadcast live on the internet, on Caixa’s official YouTube channel, and with the possibility of simultaneous exhibition on RedeTV! (the official lottery calendar no longer informs in advance which draw will be shown on open TV, always one per day).