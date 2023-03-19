The Mega-Sena contest 2575 had no winners. The prize, before R$45 million, accumulated and can give those who hit the next dozens the value of R$54 million. The next draw takes place on Wednesday (22).

The 6 dozens drawn this Saturday (18), at Espaço da Sorte, were: 04 – 12 – 14 – 41 – 46 – 53. The corner had 69 winning bets. Each one will take almost R$ 62 thousand.

The court had 5,767 winning bets; each one will take R$ 1,058.2.

