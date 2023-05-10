The Mega-Sena contest 2,590 was held on Tuesday night (9) in São Paulo. No bet hit the six tens, and the prize for the next draw accumulated at R$ 45 million.

See the numbers drawn: 02 – 12 – 28 – 36 – 43 – 48.

Players who matched 5 numbers will pocket BRL 38,151.92. Those who made the court will take R$ 829.27. The next Mega-Sena draw will be on Thursday (11).

odds

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet (with just six tens), which costs R$5, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.