06/23/2024

The 2,740th Mega-Sena contest, held this Saturday, 22nd, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, had no winner in the main track. The prize for the next draw, on Tuesday, 25th, is R$93 million.

The six dozens drawn were: 13,16,17,34,41 and 47.

The corner had 108 winning bets and each bettor will receive R$38,469.76. The court registered 6,950 correct guesses who will individually receive a prize of R$854.

For the next Mega-Sena contest, bets can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online. The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.