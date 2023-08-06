from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/06/2023 – 8:04 am Share

Nobody got the six tens of the contest 2618 of the Mega-Sena drawn this Saturday, 5th, in São Paulo. With that, the prize for the next contest accumulated and is estimated at R$ 75 million.

The numbers drawn were: 06 – 17 – 29 – 35 – 45 – 48

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 121 bets hit five tens and will receive BRL 49,036.67. Another 9,213 bettors hit four tens and will receive BRL 920.04.

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) next Wednesday, the 9th, the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or via the internet. A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 5.