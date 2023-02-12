No one guessed the 6 tens of draw 2,563 of the Mega-Sena, held this Saturday (11). The drawn numbers were 05 – 09 – 14 – 30 – 38 – 50. The next draw – draw 2,564 – will take place on Tuesday (14), with a prize of close to R$10 million.

On the corner, for those who hit 5 draws, 49 bets won, each, R$ 54,606.04; already on the court, with 4 hits, 3,714 bets took, each, R$ 1,029.19.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or via the internet. A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.