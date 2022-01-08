The Mega-Sena contest 2,442 must pay this Saturday (8) the prize of R$ 6 million to whoever hits the six dozen.

The draw will be held at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal in São Paulo.

The last contest (2,441), held on Wednesday (5), had no winners.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 at lottery houses, on the BOX Lotteries and in the Caixa Loterias app. Bank customers can use Internet Banking Caixa.

The value of the single bet is R$ 4.50.

