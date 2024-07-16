From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/16/2024 – 5:00

The Mega-Sena jackpot, which will be drawn this Tuesday, the 16th, has accumulated and is estimated at R$21 million. If someone correctly guesses all six numbers and decides to live off the proceeds, how much would this jackpot yield?

At the request of the site This is MoneyAndré Colares, CEO of Smart House Investments, made a simulation showing how much the prize would yield per month, if the winner decided to invest the entire amount in financial investments such as savings, CDB, LCI and LCA, DI fund and Tesouro Direto.

How much does R$21 million yield per month?

In savings accounts, the most conservative and popular investment option in the country, the prize would yield R$126.6 thousand per month to the lucky winner. In a pre-fixed CDB with 13.35% per year, it would yield a monthly yield of R$170.8 thousand. See the table below:

As you can see in the simulation, the R$21 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor approximately R$156.5 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, as is savings.

If invested in a DI Fund at 100% of the CDI, the premium would generate a monthly income of R$134.7 thousand.

A CDB with 110% of the CDI would yield a return of around R$148.2 thousand per month. A CDB with 120% of the CDI would yield a return of around R$161.7 thousand per month.

In the pre-fixed Treasury (with liquidity for 2027), the value of the prize would yield something around R$134.2 thousand. In the pre-fixed Treasury with maturity in 2031, the jackpot would have a monthly profitability of R$145.5 thousand.

How to play

Bets for Mega-Sena contest 2749 can be made until 7pm this Tuesday at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal Caixa Lotteries and in the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on Caixa’s channel on YouTube.