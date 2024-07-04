From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 04/07/2024 – 5:00

The Mega-Sena jackpot, which will be drawn this Thursday, the 4th, has been accumulating for weeks and the estimated jackpot has risen to R$170 million. If someone correctly guesses all six numbers, how much would these millions earn the lucky winner per month?

At the request of This is MoneyJefferson Laatus, chief strategist at Laatus, carried out a simulation showing how much the prize would yield per month, if the winner decided to invest the entire amount in financial investments such as savings, CDB, LCI and LCA, DI fund and Tesouro Direto

How much does R$170 million yield per month?

In savings accounts, the most conservative and popular investment option in the country, the prize would yield R$1.02 million per month to the lucky winner. In a fixed-rate CDB with 13.35% per year, it would yield a monthly return of almost R$1.4 million. See the table below:

A CDB with 110% of the CDI would yield a return of around R$1.2 million per month. A CDB with 120% of the CDI would yield a return of around R$1.31 million per month.

In the pre-fixed Treasury bond (with liquidity for 2027), the prize money would yield around R$1.08 million. In the pre-fixed Treasury bond with maturity in 2031, the prize money would yield a monthly return of R$1.17 million.

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and in the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on the CAIXA channel on YouTube.