From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/07/2024 – 5:00

The Mega-Sena jackpot has accumulated again and the estimate for the 2,744th draw, which will be held on Tuesday, the 2nd, has risen to R$120 million. If someone correctly guesses all six numbers, how much would this jackpot yield per month?

At the request of This is MoneyAlex Andrade, CEO of Swiss Capital, carried out a simulation showing how much the prize would yield per month today, if invested entirely in financial applications such as savings, CDB, LCI and LCA, DI fund and Tesouro Direto

The Mega-Sena main prize has been accumulating for 8 draws. The last time there was a winner of all six numbers was on June 8, when a bet from Ponta Grossa (PR) took home a prize of R$114.1 million.

How much does R$120 million yield per month?

In savings accounts, the most conservative and popular investment option in the country, the prize would yield R$773.3 thousand per month to the lucky winner. On the other hand, in a Pre-Fixed CDB with 13.35% per year, it would yield a monthly yield of R$976.2 thousand. See the table below:

As can be seen in the simulation, the R$120 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor approximately R$894.1 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, as is savings. If invested in a DI Fund with 100% of the CDI, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$769.9 thousand per month.

A CDB with 110% of the CDI would yield a return of approximately R$846.9 thousand per month. A CDB with 120% of the CDI would yield a return of approximately R$923.9 thousand per month.

In the pre-fixed Treasury (with liquidity for 2027), the value of the prize would yield something around R$767.1 thousand per month. In the pre-fixed Treasury with maturity in 2031, the jackpot would have a profitability of R$831.3 thousand per month.

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and in the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on the CAIXA channel on YouTube.