From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/08/2024 – 0:30

The Mega-Sena jackpot has accumulated and the estimate for the 2,758th contest, which will be drawn this Tuesday, the 6th, is a jackpot of R$12 million for the main bracket. But, after all, how much does this amount yield if invested in financial investments?

At the request of the site This is MoneyAlex Andrade, CEO of Swiss Capital, made a simulation showing how much the prize would yield per month in Savings and fixed income investments.

How much do R$12 million yield per month?

In savings accounts, the most conservative and popular investment option in the country, the jackpot would yield R$72.3 thousand per month to the lucky winner. On the other hand, in a Pre-Fixed CDB with 13.35% per year, the prize would generate a monthly income of R$97.6 thousand. See the table below:

As can be seen in the simulation, the R$12 million prize, if invested in LCI/LCA with 90% of the CDI, would yield the investor approximately R$89.4 thousand per month. This modality is exempt from income tax, as is savings.

If 100% of the CDI were invested in the DI Fund, the premium would generate a monthly income of R$76.9 thousand per month.

A CDB with 110% of the CDI would yield a return of around R$84.7 thousand per month. A CDB with 120% of the CDI would yield a return of around R$92.4 thousand per month.

In the pre-fixed Treasury (with liquidity for 2027), the value of the prize would yield something around R$76.7 thousand per month. In the pre-fixed Treasury with maturity in 2031, the jackpot would have a monthly profitability of R$83.1 thousand.

How to play

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, at Caixa Lottery Portal and in the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on Caixa’s channel on YouTube.