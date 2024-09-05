Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 09/05/2024 – 6:00

Winning the Mega-Sena is the dream of thousands of gamblers. But what if you suddenly decided, instead of playing, to use the money from your bets to invest?

At the request of the site This Is Moneyfinancial educator Tatiane Viana, mentor on the Eu me banco! platform, calculated how much it is possible to earn in 1 year by investing the value of a single bet in each Mega-Sena contest.

+ Mega-Sena accumulates again and the prize goes to R$33 million; the draw will be this Friday

+ How much will I save in 3 years if I invest R$200, R$500 or R$1,000 every month?

The cheapest Mega-Sena bet costs R$5. The lottery usually has three draws per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Therefore, those who play in each edition make an average of 12 bets in a month, at a cost of R$60.

Spending R$720 per year on gambling, if applied, can turn into an amount of more than R$770, as shown in a simulation carried out by the financial educator. See below:

How much if you invest R$60 per month for 1 year?

Savings: R$ 750.83

Treasury Selic: R$ 767.85

CDB 105% of CDI: R$ 773.95

By investing the value of the bets in savings for 12 months, the accumulated value in one year would be R$750.83. The calculation was made based on the yield projected by the Central Bank itself.

Savings, however, is one of the most conservative fixed-income investments with the lowest yield. It currently yields 0.5% per month, in addition to the reference rate, calculated daily by the Central Bank. In the last 12 months, the return was 7.72%.

A more profitable option is the Tesouro Selic, a type of investment in the National Treasury, available through banks and investment brokers. It works as if the investor lends money to the government and, in return, receives a return equivalent to the basic interest rate. According to the official Tesouro Direto website, the accumulated value in the last 12 months for those who invested R$60 per month was R$767.85.

Another fixed income option is the CDB, a type of “loan” made to the bank. The return in this case varies according to the bank and the CDB chosen, which will be linked to some indicator. Viana calculated the return of a CDB with a yield of 105% of the CDI, an indicator very close to the Brazilian basic interest rate. The accumulated value in this case was R$773.95.

Points to pay attention to when investing

The financial educator explains that the simulation calculations are based on past profitability, which means that future returns may vary. Therefore, there may be changes next year, mainly depending on variations in the basic interest rate and inflation.

Another point to note is that the simulation yield values ​​do not take into account the regressive Income Tax that applies to Treasury Direct bonds and CDBs. Savings accounts are exempt from income tax.

Even though the only way to have any chance of becoming a millionaire with the Mega-Sena is by betting, it is worth noting that the probability of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one. For a ticket with eight numbers, costing R$ 140, the chance of winning the six numbers becomes 1,787,995 for each one. See more odds.