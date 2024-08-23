Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/22/2024 – 21:32

No one guessed the six numbers in the 2,765th Mega-Sena contest, drawn this Thursday (22) in São Paulo. The prize for the next contest, on Saturday (24), will be R$33 million.

The numbers drawn were 08 – 12 – 34- 39 – 43 – 47

The quina had 66 winning bets and each one will receive R$ 35,663.33. The 3,707 winners of the quadra will have the individual prize of R$ 907.07.

Bets can be placed until 7:00 p.m. (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery outlet in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. To bet online, you must register, be of legal age (18 or older) and enter your credit card number.

A simple bet, with six numbers, costs R$5.00.