No one matched the six numbers drawn in the Mega-Sena contest 2,557, and the accumulated prize for the next draw is estimated at R$63 million.

The numbers drawn on Saturday night (21) were 03 – 13 – 16 – 25 – 27 – 33.

The 261 bettors who matched five numbers will pocket BRL 20,176.41, while those who match four numbers, 16,523 bets, will receive BRL 455.29.

The next Mega-Sena draw is scheduled for Wednesday (25).

How to bet

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.