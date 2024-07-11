No bettor guessed all six numbers in the 2747th Mega-Sena draw, held in São Paulo this Wednesday (10). The next draw will take place on Saturday (13) and the estimated prize is R$15 million.

The numbers drawn were: 14 – 17 – 24 – 28 – 36 – 45.

There were 108 winning tickets for the quina, and each one will receive R$22,625.51. The 4,472 winners of the quadra will receive a prize of R$780.58 each.

For the next Mega-Sena draw, bets can be made until 7:00 p.m. (Brasília time) through the Loterias Caixa app and on the Loterias Caixa portal. The game can also be played at lottery outlets throughout the country. A single bet, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.



