Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/06/2024 – 23:16

No bettor guessed all six numbers in the 2,771st Mega-Sena draw, held this Friday (6) in São Paulo. The prize for the next draw, on Tuesday (10), should be R$40 million.

The drawn numbers were 07-13-14-33-38-50.

There were 94 winners of the quina, who will each receive R$37,663.95. The 6,858 winning bets on the quadra will receive an individual prize of R$737.49.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5 and can be made at lottery outlets across the country or online, on the Caixa website, until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw.