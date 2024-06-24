From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/24/2024 – 5:30

Winning the Mega-Sena is the dream of millions of Brazilians, but even before the draw it is important to know that you can protect your ticket and prevent someone from taking the prize in your place. Just use the pen.

The Caixa lotteries betting slip is a bearer bond. In other words, whoever has the paper is the “owner” of the prize. The prize will be paid to the bearer, but the player can write his full name and CPF on the back of the ticket. This way, the bet receipt will be nominal. In the case of a pool, each participant can do the same on the back of their individual quota receipt.

Therefore, to protect yourself, write your name and CPF on the back of the receipt, so that the Caixa lottery prize can only be collected by you.

It is also worth remembering that prizes worth more than R$2,259.20 are paid exclusively at Caixa branches.

Winners should also pay attention to the dates. Caixa Lottery prizes expire 90 days from the date of the draw. After this period, the award expires and is transferred in full to the Higher Education Financing Fund (FIES), as established by federal law. Find out more about the sweepstakes rules.