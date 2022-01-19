The Mega-Sena draw this Wednesday (19) an accumulated prize and estimated at R$ 16 million.

The six dozen of the 2,445 contest will be drawn, starting at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or on the internet.

According to Caixa, if only one player wins the premium in the main range and invests the amount in savings, he will receive R$ 96,500 in income in the first month.

The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

