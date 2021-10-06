Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday (5) an accumulated prize of R$ 35 million. The six dozen of the 2,416 contest will be drawn, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

According to Caixa, if only one player wins the main prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive approximately R$ 126 thousand in income in the first month.

Bets can be placed up to 19:00 (GMT) at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$4.50.

