Mega-Sena draws this Tuesday (29) an accumulated prize of R$ 20 million.
The six dozen of the 2,385 contest will be drawn from 8 pm (Brasilia time) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.
Today’s draw is the first of the Mega-Holiday Week, with competitions still on Thursday (1st) and Saturday (3).
Bets can be placed up to 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.
The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$4.50.
The post Mega-Sena draws this Tuesday accumulated prize of R$ 20 million first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.
Leave a Reply