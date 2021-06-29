Mega-Sena draws this Tuesday (29) an accumulated prize of R$ 20 million.

The six dozen of the 2,385 contest will be drawn from 8 pm (Brasilia time) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

Today’s draw is the first of the Mega-Holiday Week, with competitions still on Thursday (1st) and Saturday (3).

Bets can be placed up to 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$4.50.

