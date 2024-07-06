From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/07/2024 – 6:00

The six numbers for the 2,746th Mega-Sena contest will be drawn this Saturday, the 6th, starting at 8 pm. The main prize is estimated at R$3.5 million.

The draw will be broadcast live on the Caixa channel on YouTube and on Caixa lotteries’ Facebook page.

This is the first draw after the R$162 million prize, won by three bets on Thursday, the 4th.

Mega-Sena bets can be made until 7pm at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and in the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60.

Probabilities

It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each, according to Caixa Econômica Federal. For a bet with seven numbers, at a cost of R$35, the chance of winning increases to 7,151,980 for each. For a ticket with eight numbers, at a cost of R$140, the chance of winning the six numbers becomes 1,787,995 for each. See more odds.