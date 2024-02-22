From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/22/2024 – 13:01

The Mega-Sena prize has just accumulated again, this time at R$97 million. With the next draw scheduled for this Thursday, the 22nd, many Brazilians are speculating about what to do with the millionaire amount, if they are the only winners of the lottery.

+Mega-Sena draws this Thursday an accumulated prize of R$ 97 million

For financial educator and investment and personal finance consultant Renan Diego, the best way to preserve and even multiply the amount raised is with investments.

If the winner is a beginner in the financial market, the expert recommends conservative investments, but that avoid traditional savings – which is yielding 0.5%, this month of February 2024 (exempt from income tax).

Among the best methods suggested by Renan to reconcile a conservative profile with a profitable investment are fixed income financial products, which guarantee regular returns in every month of application, such as Tesouro Direto.

“The savings account closed the month of January 2024 with a yield of approximately 0.5%, while the CDI (which is the main fixed income index) closed the first month of 2024 with a yield of approximately 1%. In practice, if the Mega-Sena winner had invested the R$97 million in savings, he would have a monthly payment of R$485,000.00,” he explains. “In contrast, if the winner had invested this amount in the Treasury Selic, for example, which is the safest investment in the country, he would have a monthly payment of R$750,978.02, already deducting income tax”, says the expert .

Still according to the consultant, this comparative scenario with the possible applications with the Mega-Sena prize proves that, nowadays, investing the money in savings is a bad deal.

“You stop multiplying it in a more profitable way, as shown in the simulation below”, explains Renan Diego, who has already educated more than 6 thousand Brazilians about investments.

Check below how much the R$ 97 million Mega-Sena prize could yield

Savings: R$485,000.00/month;

R$485,000.00/month; Prefixed treasury : R$ 675,949.44/month;

: R$ 675,949.44/month; Selic Treasury : R$ 750,978.02/month;

: R$ 750,978.02/month; IPCA Treasury +: R$ 638,429.39/month;

+: R$ 638,429.39/month; CBD and LC: R$ 765,981.90/month.