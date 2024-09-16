darlanlvarengai darlanlvarenga – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/darlanlvarenga/ 09/16/2024 – 10:32

No bettor guessed all six numbers in the last Mega-Sena draw (2,774), drawn on Saturday, the 14th. As a result, the main prize accumulated and is estimated at R$82 million for the next draw, this Tuesday, the 17th.

But Mega-Sena is not the only Caixa lottery with a cumulative prize. Another 6 have the main prize accumulated.

See below the estimated value of the prizes and the date of the next draws:

Easy Lotto

Draw on 09/16/2024

Prize estimate: R$1.7 million

Quina

Draw on 09/16/2024

Prize estimate: R$9 million (accumulated)

Double six

Draw on 09/16/2024

Prize estimate: R$1.8 million (accumulated)

Super seven

Draw on 09/16/2024

Prize estimate: R$1.2 million (accumulated)

Mega Sena

Draw on 09/17/2024

Prize estimate: R$82 million (accumulated)

Timemania

Draw on 09/17/2024

Prize estimate: R$2.2 million (accumulated)

Lucky day

Draw on 09/17/2024

Prize estimate: R$1.2 million (accumulated)

+Millionaire

Draw on 09/18/2024

Prize estimate: R$ 11 million (accumulated)

See the probability of winning each lottery

Federal Lottery: 1 chance in 100,000

1 chance in 100,000 Lucky Day: 1 chance in 2,629,575

1 chance in 2,629,575 Loteca: 1 chance in 2,391,485

1 chance in 2,391,485 Easy Lotto: 1 chance in 3,268,760

1 chance in 3,268,760 Super Seven: 1 chance in 10,000,000

1 chance in 10,000,000 Lotomania : 1 chance in 11,372,635

: 1 chance in 11,372,635 Double Sena: 1 chance in 15,890,700

1 chance in 15,890,700 Corner: 1 chance in 24,040,016

1 chance in 24,040,016 Timemania : 1 chance in 26,472,637

: 1 chance in 26,472,637 Mega Sena : 1 chance in 50,063,860

: 1 chance in 50,063,860 +Millionaire: 1 chance in 238,360,500

Check it out here the rules of each of the Caixa Lottery modalities.

Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and in the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on the CAIXA channel on YouTube.