09/16/2024 – 10:32
No bettor guessed all six numbers in the last Mega-Sena draw (2,774), drawn on Saturday, the 14th. As a result, the main prize accumulated and is estimated at R$82 million for the next draw, this Tuesday, the 17th.
But Mega-Sena is not the only Caixa lottery with a cumulative prize. Another 6 have the main prize accumulated.
See below the estimated value of the prizes and the date of the next draws:
Easy Lotto
Draw on 09/16/2024
Prize estimate: R$1.7 million
Quina
Draw on 09/16/2024
Prize estimate: R$9 million (accumulated)
Double six
Draw on 09/16/2024
Prize estimate: R$1.8 million (accumulated)
Super seven
Draw on 09/16/2024
Prize estimate: R$1.2 million (accumulated)
Mega Sena
Draw on 09/17/2024
Prize estimate: R$82 million (accumulated)
Timemania
Draw on 09/17/2024
Prize estimate: R$2.2 million (accumulated)
Lucky day
Draw on 09/17/2024
Prize estimate: R$1.2 million (accumulated)
+Millionaire
Draw on 09/18/2024
Prize estimate: R$ 11 million (accumulated)
See the probability of winning each lottery
- Federal Lottery: 1 chance in 100,000
- Lucky Day: 1 chance in 2,629,575
- Loteca: 1 chance in 2,391,485
- Easy Lotto: 1 chance in 3,268,760
- Super Seven: 1 chance in 10,000,000
- Lotomania: 1 chance in 11,372,635
- Double Sena: 1 chance in 15,890,700
- Corner: 1 chance in 24,040,016
- Timemania: 1 chance in 26,472,637
- Mega Sena: 1 chance in 50,063,860
- +Millionaire: 1 chance in 238,360,500
Check it out here the rules of each of the Caixa Lottery modalities.
Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and in the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.
All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on the CAIXA channel on YouTube.
#MegaSena #draws #R82 #million #lotteries #accumulated #prizes #draw #dates
Leave a Reply