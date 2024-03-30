Dozens were: 45, 24, 17, 30, 10 and 11; There is no information about winners yet.

Mega-Sena drew R$4.7 million this Saturday (March 30, 2024). The numbers were 45-24-17-30-10-11. Until the publication of this text, Caixa had not confirmed whether there were winners.

The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. The next one will be on April 2nd. You can also check the result in the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

In the previous contest, on March 26, a single bet from Recife matched all 6 tens and won a prize of R$ 118,265,926.76.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet made. For a simple bet, with just 6 tens, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.