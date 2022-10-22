





THE Mega Sena will draw this Saturday (22) an accumulated prize of R$ 100 million. The main lottery of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) has no winner of the six dozen for six contests.

The last time there was a winner, the gambler who got all six numbers right pocketed R$317 million. There were two cards, one simple and the other with six quotas.

+Caixa concludes investigations into allegations of harassment by Pedro Guimarães

The draw will take place at 20:00, at Espaço da Sorte, at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, São Paulo. The CEF informs that bets can be placed until 19:00. The value of the single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

Mega-Sena pays millions to the player who picks the six numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by hitting four or five tens of the 60 available on the betting wheel.

In the last draw, of the 2,531 contest, 107 people got five scores right and won R$ 48,811.72 each. Another 7,174 match four numbers and took home R$ 1,040.03.

To make the dream of being the next millionaire come true, you must dial from six to 15 numbers on the steering wheel. It is also possible to do the “Surpresinha”, a method in which the system chooses the numbers for the bettor. Or “Teimosinha”, when you compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests.

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. Of this percentage, 35% are distributed among those who match the six numbers drawn (Sena); 19% go to the five-number matchers (Quina); 19% are left with the matchers of four numbers (Quadra); 22% are accumulated and are distributed to the winners of the six numbers in the final 0 or 5 contests; and, finally, 5% are accumulated for the first belt – sena – of the last contest of the year ending 0 or 5, which is Mega da Virada and already has R$ 112,290,758.23 accumulated.







